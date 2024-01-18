Chargers Interviewing Mike Vrabel For HC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are interviewing former Titans HC Mike Vrabel for their head-coaching vacancy on Thursday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel this offseason.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.