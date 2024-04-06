Chargers & Jaguars Potential Landing Spots For WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned Friday on “NFL Live“ that the Chargers have “some interest” in free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“The Chargers, I’m told, have some interest,” Fowler said, via B/R. “They’re looking for a speed receiver out there.”

Fowler also noted that the Jaguars could be a potential fit, given that their needs at receiver following the loss of Calvin Ridley. Fowler adds that MVS is from the area so there could potentially be mutual interest.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Valdes-Scantling, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him Valdes-Scantling this offseason.

In 2023, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 21 passes on 42 targets for 315 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.