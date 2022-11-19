Chargers Make Five Roster Moves For Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers announced five roster moves on Saturday for their Week 11 game.

The full list includes:

Chargers signed DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster.

to their active roster. Chargers activated TE Stone Smartt from the non-football injury list (Aaron Wilson first to report)

from the non-football injury list (Aaron Wilson first to report) Chargers elevated K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell to their active roster.

and OT to their active roster. Chargers waived WR Keelan Doss.

Dicker, 22, was born in Hong Kong but is a native of Austin, Texas. He was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after being a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2020.

He played kicker at Texas before signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, where he was looking to catch on as a punter, before being waived and signing with the Ravens. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles signed Dicker to their practice squad and he later caught on with the Chargers.

In 2022, Dicker has appeared in two games for the Chargers and converted 5 of 5 field goal attempts and all three extra point tries.