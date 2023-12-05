Chargers Make Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers waived WR Simi Fehoko and activated S J.T. Woods from the non-football injury list, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Chargers also signed RB Elijah Dotson to their practice squad.

Fehoko, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Steelers practice squad and was later signed away by the Chargers.

In 2023, Fehoko has appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught one pass on two targets for nine yards and a touchdown.