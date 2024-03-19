Chargers Meeting With CB Kristian Fulton

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers will have dinner with free agent CB Kristian Fulton on Wednesday and then host him for an official visit on Thursday.

Fulton is one of the best available cornerbacks at this point in free agency.

Fulton, 25, is a second-round pick by the Titans out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $5,330,191 rookie contract that included a $1,436,502 signing bonus.

Fulton is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2023, Fulton appeared in 12 games and recorded 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, no interceptions, and five pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.