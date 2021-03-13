Chargers Not Tendering RFA OL Cole Toner

Adam Caplan reports that the Chargers will not be tendering restricted free agent OL Cole Toner, who will now become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Sources tell Caplan that the Chargers are still interested in re-signing Toner this offseason.

Toner, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Toner had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Chargers during the 2017 season. The team placed him on injured reserve before later calling him up to their active roster in 2020.

In 2020, Toner appeared in 10 games for the Chargers, making three starts at center.