Chargers Officially Announce New Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Chargers announced their new coaching staff on Thursday, helmed by HC Brandon Staley.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 11, 2021
In addition to OC Joe Lombardi, DC Renaldo Hill and ST coordinator Derius Swinton, the full staff includes:
- OLB coach Jay Rodgers
- DL coach Giff Smith
- LB coach Michael Wilhoite
- Secondary coach Derrick Ansley
- Assistant secondary coach Tom Donatell
- WR coach Chris Beatty
- QB coach Shane Day
- RB coach Derrick Foster
- TE coach Kevin Koger
- OL coach Frank Smith
- Assistant OL coach Shaun Sarrett
- Offensive assistant Dan Shamash
- Offensive QC coach Chandler Whitmer
- Assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari
- Coaching fellow John Timu
Day began his coaching career at the University of Michigan back in 2006 as their offensive quality control coach. The 49ers hired him a year later as a quality control coach and he spent three years in San Francisco.
From there, Day worked for the Bears, UConn and Washington before being hired as the Dolphins TE coach for the 2016 season. He spent three years in Miami before returning to San Francisco as the QB coach in 2019.