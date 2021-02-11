Chargers Officially Announce New Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Chargers announced their new coaching staff on Thursday, helmed by HC Brandon Staley.

In addition to OC Joe Lombardi, DC Renaldo Hill and ST coordinator Derius Swinton, the full staff includes:

OLB coach Jay Rodgers

DL coach Giff Smith

LB coach Michael Wilhoite

Secondary coach Derrick Ansley

Assistant secondary coach Tom Donatell

WR coach Chris Beatty

QB coach Shane Day

RB coach Derrick Foster

TE coach Kevin Koger

OL coach Frank Smith

Assistant OL coach Shaun Sarrett

Offensive assistant Dan Shamash

Offensive QC coach Chandler Whitmer

Assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari

Coaching fellow John Timu

Day began his coaching career at the University of Michigan back in 2006 as their offensive quality control coach. The 49ers hired him a year later as a quality control coach and he spent three years in San Francisco.

From there, Day worked for the Bears, UConn and Washington before being hired as the Dolphins TE coach for the 2016 season. He spent three years in Miami before returning to San Francisco as the QB coach in 2019.