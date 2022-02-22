Chargers Officially Hire Three Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers announced the official hiring of three coaches on Tuesday, including OL coach Brendan Nugent, assistant ST Chris Gould, and offensive assistant Mike Hiestand.

a few new coaches in LA → https://t.co/rjdvnooOTy pic.twitter.com/3PvWRFJGVl — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 22, 2022

Nugent, 31, has spent the past nine seasons coaching in the NFL and was most recently the OL coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Gould, 36, has ten years of coaching experience and spent the last seven seasons in Denver. The brother of 49ers K Robbie Gould, Chris Gould has spent the past five seasons as the Broncos’ assistant special teams coach.

We will have more news on the Chargers’ coaching staff as it becomes available.