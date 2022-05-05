Chargers Officially Sign LB Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that they’ve officially signed veteran LB Kyle Van Noy to a contract.

WHAT THE frick IS UP KYLE — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 5, 2022

Van Noy, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins release Van Noy last year and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Van Noy appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, two forced fumbles, a recovery and 10 pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.