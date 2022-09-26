Chargers OLB Joey Bosa Dealing With Significant Groin Injury

According to Jeff Miller, Chargers HC Brandon Staley revealed that OLB Joey Bosa is dealing with a significant groin injury and is day-to-day.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2022, Bosa has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles, one and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.

We will have more news on Bosa when the news becomes available.