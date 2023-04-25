Chargers Optimistic J.C. Jackson Will Be Available For Training Camp

The Chargers spent big money to sign CB J.C. Jackson last year, but his first year in Los Angeles didn’t go as many assumed.

Jackson struggled to acclimate to his new team and eventually suffered a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says they’re “optimistic” Jackson will be ready for the start of training camp.

“That’s the hope, yeah,” Telesco said, via Chargers.com. “We’re still about three months from there, but that’s the hope. Optimistic on that.”

Telesco did say that Jackson “looks great for where he is right now” based on the work he’s able to do at this point.

“Now he’s still got some ways to go but I saw him running in the weight room the other day on the treadmill. He looked really good,” Telesco said. “Hopefully that keeps progressing the same way.”

Jackson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson last year and he later signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded 15 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.