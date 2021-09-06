Chargers Place CB Ryan Smith On IR, Promote DB Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve and promoted DB Kemon Hall to their active roster.

Smith, 27, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith last year to a one-year, $1.75 million contract before joining the Chargers this past March.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.