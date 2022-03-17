Chargers Re-Sign DL Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed DT Christian Covington on Thursday, according to his agent.
Congratulations to @gse_football client @thetangibleC4 on re-signing to the @chargers pic.twitter.com/alSBpDDTT7
— David Canter (@davidcanter) March 17, 2022
Covington, 28, was drafted in the sixth round, No. 216 overall, by the Texans in 2015. He played his entire rookie contract with Houston until he became a free agent in 2019, when he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys.
Covington signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2020, but he was traded to the Bengals in September. The Chargers signed Covington to a contract last year.
In 2021, Covington appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 52 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.
