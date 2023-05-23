Chargers Reach Resolution With RB Austin Ekeler, Add $2M Incentives For 2023

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers and RB Austin Ekeler have reached a resolution following the veteran’s trade request earlier this offseason.

Los Angeles will add $2 million in incentives to Ekeler’s deal as he plays out the final year of his contract in 2023.

Ekeler requested and received permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason after the two sides were unable to agree on a contract extension.

However, it appears other teams were equally as reluctant as the Chargers to meet Ekeler’s asking price.

The veteran didn’t have a ton of options as he’s still under contract with the Chargers, but this is a small compromise to help him back in the fold for the remainder of his deal.

Ekeler is entering the final year of his contract and stands to make a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season, which is far below the going rate for his production.

Ekeler, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Ekeler appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and rushed for 915 yards on 204 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 107 receptions for 722 yards and 18 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Ekeler as the news is available.