Chargers Release RB Isaiah Spiller From Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are releasing RB Isaiah Spiller from the practice squad on Friday.

Here’s the Chargers updated practice squad:

G Karsen Barnhart TE Luke Benson OLB Andrew Farmer II TE Tucker Fisk CB Matt Hankins DL Christopher Hinton LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste WR Cornelius Johnson WR Jaylen Johnson T Alex Leatherwood OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash DL CJ Okoye (International) LB Shaq Quarterman C Sam Mustipher TE Eric Tomlinson DB Tony Jefferson

Spiller, 23, led Texas A&M in rushing for three straight seasons and was named First Team All-SEC in 2020. The Chargers selected him with the No. 123 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his three years in College Station, Spiller started 29 of 35 games and rushed 541 times for 2,993 yards (5.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and one touchdown.

In 2023, Spiller appeared in nine games for the Chargers and had 37 carries for 96 yards and six catches for 34 yards.