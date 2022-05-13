Chargers Sign Five Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday that they’ve signed five draft picks to contracts.

This leaves just three unsigned players from the Chargers’ 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Zion Johnson OG 3 JT Woods S 4 Isaiah Spiller RB 5 Otito Ogbonnia DT Signed 6 Jamaree Salyer OG Signed 6 Ja’Sir Taylor CB Signed 7 Deane Leonard CB Signed 7 Zander Horvath FB Signed

Salyer, 21, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC as a senior. Los Angeles used the No. 195 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to G Quinton Spain.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,835,927 contract that includes a $175,927 signing bonus.

During his college career, Salyer appeared in 47 games and made 23 starts, including 20 at left tackle, two at right tackle, and once at left guard.