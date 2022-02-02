Chargers Signing DE Jamal Davis To Futures Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have signed DE Jamal Davis to a futures deal.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Here is a list of players that the Chargers have signed to futures deals for next season:

WR Michael Bandy DT Andrew Brown LB Cole Christiansen DB Ben DeLuca LB Emeke Egbule WR Maurice Ffrench G Ryan Hunter TE Hunter Kampmoyer DT Forrest Merrill WR Jason Moore OT Forster Sarell DE Jamal Davis

Davis, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Akron back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Davis later had brief stints with the Colts, Titans, and Dolphins before being claimed off waivers by the Packers in April. Unfortunately, Green Bay opted to cut him loose a few months later.

The Titans signed Davis in August but was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to Tennessee’s practice squad. However, he was cut after a week.

During his college career at Akron and Pittsburgh, Davis recorded 150 tackles, 7.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and six passes defended over the course of 29 games.