Chargers Signing DT Austin Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign DT Austin Johnson, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Chargers continue to add on defense in order to make a push in the AFC West with Broncos QB Russell Wilson now in tow.

Johnson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants. The Giants liked what the saw out of Johnson, and brought him back again in 2021.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Giants, picking up 72 total tackles including six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.