Chargers Signing LB Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing LB Eric Kendricks to a contract on Monday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Kenricks to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Kendricks, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.

The Vikings opted to cut Kendricks loose last week for cap savings.

In 2022, Kendricks appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 137 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown.

