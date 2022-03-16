Chargers Signing LS Josh Harris To Four-Year, $5.6M Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chargers are signing former Falcons LS Josh Harris to a four-year, $5.6 million deal with $1.92 million guaranteed.

Harris, 32, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2012. He has spent his entire career with the Falcons up to this point.

Harris was in the final year of his five-year, $3.405 million contract and set to make a base salary of $805,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Atlanta.

In 2021, Harris played in all 17 games for the Falcons.