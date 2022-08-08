Chargers Signing OL Cameron Hunt

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers are signing OL Cameron Hunt, who had brief stints in the NFL before playing with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this year.

Hunt, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Hunt had a brief stint with the 49ers before signing on with the Raiders but was later waived by the team as injured. He hadn’t appeared in an NFL game when he jumped to the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022.

During his college career at Oregon, Hunt appeared in 52 games, making 43 starts over the course of four years.