Chargers Signing RB Sony Michel

Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Chargers are signing RB Sony Michel to a contract on Wednesday.

Indications were that a deal was likely to get done during Michel’s visit to Los Angeles.

Michel, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He’s coming off of the final year of a four-year, $9,626,694 contract that included a $5,081,232 signing bonus.

New England had declined Michel’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season. The Patriots then traded Michel to the Rams for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released on Tuesday.

In 2021, Michel appeared in 17 games for the Rams and rushed for 845 yards on 208 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 21 receptions for 128 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.