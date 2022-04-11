Chargers TE Donald Parham Signs Exclusive Rights Tender

Chargers TE Donald Parham has signed his exclusive rights tender, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Parham, 24, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson back in May of last year. He was waived after a couple of days and signed with the Redskins.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Parham coming out of the preseason and he had a brief stint on their practice squad. From there, he signed with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades before signing with the Chargers in April of 2020. He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Parham appeared in 14 games and recorded 20 receptions for 190 yards (9.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.