Chargers Tender WR Jalen Guyton & OT Storm Norton

The Chargers announced they have tendered exclusive rights free agent WR Jalen Guyton and OT Storm Norton.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Guyton, 24, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Chargers’ practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Guyton was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in November and has been there ever since. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

In 2021, Guyton appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and caught 31 of 48 targets for 448 yards and three touchdowns.

Norton, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Lions cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Norton was on and off of Lions, Cardinals and Vikings’ practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Vikings. Norton was on and off of the Vikings’ roster before taking an opportunity to play in the XFL. He signed on with the Chargers soon after.

In 2021, Norton appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and made 15 starts at right tackle.