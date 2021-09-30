Chargers Waive DL Eric Banks

The Los Angeles Chargers officially waived DL Eric Banks on Thursday.

Banks, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived during the season and later added to their practice squad.

The Rams brought Banks back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him coming out of the preseason. The Chargers later claimed him off of waivers.

In 2021, Banks has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.