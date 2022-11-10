Chargers Waive DL Jerry Tillery

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced that they’ve waived DL Jerry Tillery.

The Chargers declined Tillery’s fifth-year option this offseason. He was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said it was in the best interest of both the team and Tillery to part ways.

“Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers,” Telesco said. “This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

Adam Schefter reports that Tillery will not be officially waived until Friday, so he can not be claimed until Monday. However, Tillery is expected to be claimed, considering multiple teams showed interest in trading for him before the deadline.

Tillery, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed.

In 2022, Tillery has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded eight total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.