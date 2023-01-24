Chargers Will Interview Thomas Brown For OC Position

Mike Jones reports that the Chargers will interview Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator opening this week.

Brown has already interviewed for the Texans’ job and is also set to interview with other teams such as the Commanders, Dolphins, and Vikings.

Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

We will have more on the Chargers’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.