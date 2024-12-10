NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams DB Kam Curl has been through rebuilds during his time in Washington. After Los Angeles started 1-4 and had rumors swirling around a potential trade involving WR Cooper Kupp, Curl hoped that he hadn’t jumped into another rebuild.

“I’ve been a part of something like that, so that was in the back of my head,” Curl said, via The Athletic. “Last year, when we traded (defensive ends) Chase (Young) and Montez (Sweat) at the deadline, was not the best experience. So yeah, I was a little traumatized. You know what was running through my head. And I was really hoping that wasn’t happening (here).”

After the team’s win over the Bills, Curl believes the team is headed in the right direction and has the pieces to make some noise.

“We’ve got Coop, we’ve got Stafford and we’ve got Puka — those were the guys who kept us alive today,” Curl said. “We’re definitely heading in the right direction as a team.”

Rams CB Cobie Durant suffered a lung contusion in Week 14 and is questionable for Thursday Night Football against the 49ers, per HC Sean McVay . (Sarah Barshop)

suffered a lung contusion in Week 14 and is questionable for Thursday Night Football against the 49ers, per HC . (Sarah Barshop) McVay added WR Demarcus Robinson has an AC sprain but “the hope is that it shouldn’t affect his status for the game.” (Barshop)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford credited HC Sean McVay for drawing up plays that put the team’s offensive weapons in a position to succeed.

Seahawks

Seahawks LG Laken Tomlinson felt they played a complete game in Week 14 after sweeping the Cardinals and staying at the top of the NFC West race.

“We’ve been harping on playing complementary ball all season,” Tomlinson said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Coming out and playing a game like this, not only the offense but special teams as well, it’s fantastic. Feels great.”