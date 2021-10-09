Chiefs Activate LB Willie Gay, Waive LB Darius Harris

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that they’ve activated LB Willie Gay from injured reserve and waived LB Darius Harris.

The Chiefs also elevated DE Demone Harris to their active roster.

Gay, 23, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 contract with Kansas City and is set to earn a base salary of $849,593 this season and $1.08 million in 2022.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the AFC Championship game and finished the playoffs on the injured reserve.

In 2020, Gay appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three passes defended.