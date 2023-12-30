Chiefs Announce Four Moves, Activate WR Mecole Hardman From IR

The Chiefs announced four roster moves Saturday, including activating WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the team is waiving DL Matt Dickerson and elevating RB Keaontay Ingram and DT Mike Pennel for Week 17.

Hardman, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team.

In 2023, Hardman has appeared in nine total games for the Chiefs and Jets, recording nine catches for 47 yards and no touchdowns.