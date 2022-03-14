Chiefs Attempting To Rework DE Frank Clark’s Deal To Keep Him In KC

According to Albert Breer, the Chiefs and DE Frank Clark are working on a restructure to keep him in Kansas City.

Clark is set to count $26.3 million against the cap in 2022. The Chiefs could save $12.7 million with a release but they would need a new starter and be left with $13.6 million in dead money.

Clark, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

In 2021, Clark appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and recorded 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Clark as the news is available.