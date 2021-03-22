Chiefs Close To Re-Signing S Daniel Sorensen

Herbie Teope is reporting that the Chiefs are closing in on a one-year contract with S Daniel Sorensen.

Sorensen, 31, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young back in 2014. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts during his rookie season, but later signed on to their practice squad.

The Chiefs brought Sorensen back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal for the 2016 season before signing him to a four-year, $16 million contract in 2017.

In 2020, Daniel Sorensen appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 91 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.