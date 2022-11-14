Chiefs DE Frank Clark Reinstated From Suspension

Chiefs DE Frank Clark was officially reinstated from suspension on Monday along with practice squad RB Jerrion Ealy.

The Chiefs received a roster exemption for Clark, so he won’t count against their active roster until he’s officially activated.

Clark’s suspension stemmed from a case in which he plead no contest to a pair of concealed firearm charges back in 2021.

Clark, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City. This offseason, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million.

In 2022, Clark has appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a safety.