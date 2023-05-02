Chiefs Decline RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Fifth-Year Option

The Kansas City Chiefs have declined to exercise RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s fifth-year option for the 2024 season, according to Matt Derrick.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Chiefs $5,461,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season had they picked it up.

Edwards-Helaire, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

Edwards-Helaire will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 302 yards on 71 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns, adding 17 receptions on 23 targets for 157 yards and three more touchdowns.