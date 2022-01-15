Chiefs Elevate Two Including RB Darwin Thompson

The Kansas City Chiefs officially elevated RB Darwin Thompson and WR Daurice Fountain to their active roster for Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers.

Thompson, 24, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him back in August. He signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after.

Thompson just retuned to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Friday.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.