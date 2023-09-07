Chiefs Elevating TE Matt Bushman From Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are elevating TE Matt Bushman from the practice squad to the active roster.

It’s a potentially ominous sign for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce‘s availability for tonight’s game against the Lions. Rapoport says it’s insurance in case Kelce can’t go.

No official decision has been reported yet. Kelce was supposed to have a morning workout to test his knee after being diagnosed with a bone bruise.

Bushman, 27, was a three-year starter at BYU and led the team in receiving in 2018 and 2019 before suffering a torn Achilles in August of 2020.

He signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. Las Vegas cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Bushman bounced on and off the unit a few times before the Raiders cut him loose in December. The Chiefs signed him to the practice squad in January of 2022 and then to a futures deal. He was waived with an injury settlement during camp but rejoined Kansas City later that season and signed another futures deal for 2023.

The Chiefs cut Bushman coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Bushman appeared in two games for the Raiders but did not record a stat.

During his college career, Bushman recorded 125 receptions for 1,719 yards (13.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.