Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have no plans to release RB Ronald Jones, despite his recent tweet implying he wanted to be released.

Fowler adds that the Chiefs like Jones as a player and think they can get him more work as the season plays out.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” Jones wrote on Twitter last week.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $7,071,926 rookie contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with Kansas City.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 101 rushing attempts for 428 yards (4.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 10 receptions for 64 yards (6.4 YPC).

