Chiefs HC Andy Reid Will Return For 2024 Season

Per Jeff Darlington, Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed during a postgame press conference that he will be returning for the 2024 season.

“I haven’t even thought about (retirement),” Reid said. “People keep asking me. I haven’t really gone there. I haven’t really thought about it.”

Reid, 65, just finished his eleventh season with the Chiefs. He began his coaching career with the Eagles in 1999 and spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired in 2012.

The Chiefs hired him as their head coach soon after and he has since won three Super Bowl championships with Kansas City.

Since taking over as Chiefs head coach back in 2013, Reid has led the team to a record of 128-51 (71.5 percent) and they have made ten playoff appearances with three championships.

We will have more news on Reid as it becomes available.