Chiefs Hosting DE Melvin Ingram On A Visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are scheduled to host free agent DE Melvin Ingram on a visit next week.

One recent report mentioned that Ingram was one of the pass rushers on the Ravens’ radar as they look to replace their edge rushers who departed in free agency.

Ingram, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Ingram appeared in seven games and recorded 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, no sacks, and one interception.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.