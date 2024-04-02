Chiefs Hosting RB J.K. Dobbins For Visit

Adam Schefter reports that RB J.K. Dobbins is currently visiting with the Chiefs and “is expected to have a home very soon.”

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and most recently visited with the Chargers after being cleared for football activities following injury.

In 2023, Dobbins appeared in one game for the Ravens and rushed for 22 yards on eight attempts to go along with two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown.

