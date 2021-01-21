Chiefs Hosting Three Players Including C Justin Britt

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are hosting three players for visits on Thursday including C Justin Britt, C Darryl Williams and DB Rodney Clemons.

Britt, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,546,930 contract and set to make a base salary of $891,399 for the 2017 season when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $27 million extension.

Britt was in line to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2020 season when the Seahawks opted to release him back in April.

Britt recently worked out with the Seahawks twice but remains a free agent.

In 2019, Britt appeared in eight games for the Seahawks, making eight starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 27 center out of 37 qualifying players.