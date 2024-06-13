Chiefs Make Two Roster Moves

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are signing DL Alex Gubner and released P Ryan Rehkow in a corresponding move.

Gubner went undrafted out of Montana. He earned first-team All-America by the Associated Press in 2023 and was named the Big Sky Defensive MVP as a senior.

During his college career, Gubner appeared in 58 games for Montana and recorded 172 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight pass defenses, one forced fumble, and blocked one field goal.