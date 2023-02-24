Chiefs Officially Promote Matt Nagy To Offensive Coordinator

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that they’ve named Matt Nagy their new offensive coordinator, replacing Eric Bieniemy, who departed for the Commanders.

We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023

All indications were that Nagy would replace Bienemy, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Nagy drew interest from the Titans for their offensive coordinator job this offseason.

Nagy, 44, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.