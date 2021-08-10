Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Hand

Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is out for 4-6 weeks after breaking a bone in his hand. However, it is still possible that he’ll be available for Week 1.

Duvernay-Tardif is making a return to the Chiefs after opting out of the 2020 season in order to use his medical background working as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada while helping to fight COVID-19.

Duvernay-Tardif, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a six-year, $41.94 million extension that included $14 million guaranteed.

Duvernay-Tardif was set to make a base salary of $6.203 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a restructured contract in April of last year that lowered his salary to $2.75 million for 2021.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

In 2019, Duvernay-Tardif appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 47 overall guard out of 81 qualifying players.