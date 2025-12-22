Chiefs Place QB Gardner Minshew On Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have placed QB Gardner Minshew on injured reserve.

We have signed QB Shane Buechele to the active roster from the Buffalo Bills practice squad. We have placed QB Gardner Minshew on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/8ASnfbcABD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 22, 2025

While he avoided a torn ACL, his knee injury is still major enough to end his season with two games left to play.

Minshew, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March of last year to compete for their starting job.

The Raiders released Minshew back in March and he later signed on with the Chiefs.

In 2025, Minshew appeared in four games for the Chiefs and completed six of 13 pass attempts for 37 yards and an interception.