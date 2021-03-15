Chiefs ‘Primary Competition’ To Sign 49ers LT Trent Williams?

According to Jason La Canfora, the Chiefs plan to at least kick the tires on signing a left tackle in free agency, including making a run at the top option, 49ers LT Trent Williams.

La Canfora says the Chiefs are seen as San Francisco’s top competition to re-sign Williams. CBS Sports colleague Jonathan Jones concurs, adding it appears the two teams are in a duel for Williams.

The 49ers have made a strong push to re-sign Williams in recent days before the start of free agency. La Canfora reports both the Chiefs and 49ers are willing to go above $20 million a year to secure the elite left tackle’s services.

It had previously been reported that San Francisco was trying to get a deal done with Williams prior to the end of the 2020 season but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Williams secured a no-tag clause from the 49ers so there’s nothing stopping him from hitting the open market if he so chooses.

Williams, 32, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that includes $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

After San Francisco traded for Williams, the expectation was that the two sides would allow the 2020 season to play out before evaluating a potential extension.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the 49ers at left tackle, making 14 starts for them. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.