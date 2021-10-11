Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Out Few Weeks With MCL Sprain

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Bills and will miss a few weeks.

Rapoport mentions this injury is not quite as bad as it appeared for Edwards-Helaire last night.

Edwards-Helaire was bent backward awkwardly during the third quarter of Sunday’s and was helped off the field by his teammates. After being checked in the medical tent, he was able to walk to the locker room on his own, but was clearly favoring his right knee.

Edwards-Helaire, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year for the Chiefs to pick up for the 2024 season.

Entering today’s game, Edwards-Helaire had appeared in four games and rushed for 291 yards on 58 carries to go along with seven receptions for 50 yards receiving and two touchdowns.