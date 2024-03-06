Chiefs Re-Sign TE Gerrit Prince

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed TE Gerrit Prince, per the NFL transaction wire.

He spent last year on Kansas City’s practice squad.

Prince, 26, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of UAB following the 2022 NFL Draft. Jacksonville waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Prince signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for the 2023 season and was waived again coming out of the preseason. This time, he signed with the Chiefs practice squad and finished out the year.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.