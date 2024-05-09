Texans Sign Fourth-Round TE Cade Stover

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed fourth-round TE Cade Stover to a rookie contract on Thursday.

The Texans now have four draft picks under contract including:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 2 42 Kamari Lassiter CB 2 59 Blake Fisher OT 3 78 Calen Bullock S 4 123 Cade Stover TE Signed 6 188 Jamal Hill LB Signed 6 205 Jawhar Jordan RB Signed 7 238 Solomon Byrd DE 7 247 Marcus Harris DT 7 249 LaDarius Henderson G Signed

Stover, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round on Stover.

Stover is projected to sign a four-year, $4,758,940 contract with a $738,940 signing bonus.

During his college career at Ohio State, Stover caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.