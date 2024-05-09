Texans Sign Fourth-Round TE Cade Stover

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed fourth-round TE Cade Stover to a rookie contract on Thursday.
The Texans now have four draft picks under contract including:
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|42
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|2
|59
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|3
|78
|Calen Bullock
|S
|4
|123
|Cade Stover
|TE
|Signed
|6
|188
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|Signed
|6
|205
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|Signed
|7
|238
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|7
|247
|Marcus Harris
|DT
|7
|249
|LaDarius Henderson
|G
|Signed
Stover, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round on Stover.
Stover is projected to sign a four-year, $4,758,940 contract with a $738,940 signing bonus.
During his college career at Ohio State, Stover caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!