Texans Sign Fourth-Round TE Cade Stover

By
Nate Bouda
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have signed fourth-round TE Cade Stover to a rookie contract on Thursday. 

The Texans now have four draft picks under contract including:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note
2 42 Kamari Lassiter CB  
2 59 Blake Fisher OT  
3 78 Calen Bullock S  
4 123 Cade Stover TE Signed
6 188 Jamal Hill LB Signed
6 205 Jawhar Jordan RB Signed
7 238 Solomon Byrd DE  
7 247 Marcus Harris DT  
7 249 LaDarius Henderson G Signed

 

Stover, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round on Stover. 

Stover is projected to sign a four-year, $4,758,940 contract with a $738,940 signing bonus. 

During his college career at Ohio State, Stover caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply