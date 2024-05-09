AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Tyreek Hill, Drake Maye, Chiefs, Dolphins, Patriots

Chiefs

Chiefs first-round WR Xavier Worthy discussed conversations with QB Patrick Mahomes and mentioned how important it is to play somewhere he is wanted.

“I talked to him — connected with him a little bit,” Worthy said, via John Dixon of Arrowhead Pride. “He was excited about me coming into the camp.”

“It’s amazing just to be able to have that quarterback that wants you. … That means they’re obviously going to try to find a way to get you the ball and make you a part of the offense.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has spent the past two seasons in Miami following the trade from Kansas City and isn’t looking to change teams again anytime soon.

“I love Miami. I love every bit of it,” Hill said, via the Around the Bar podcast. “My wife loves it, my kids love it, my mom loves it. It’s just a beautiful city to live in, man. There’s so much stuff to do.”

“I would like to retire in Miami, but we all know how the NFL is, how jobs go, and people getting promotions over here and — you know — we understand that. But Miami is a great city, man. I love the team I play on, love the guys in the locker room, love the head coach, love the GM. So that means sign me. I love all you guys so much, I want to stay in Miami forever, man. Keep me there.”

Patriots

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald says the Patriots determined early on they had the third pick in a draft with three potential franchise quarterbacks and were determined to hold onto it. They zeroed in on North Carolina QB Drake Maye pretty early in the process too.

One source told Kyed that Maye stood out to the Patriots a year earlier when he was throwing to eventual Colts WR Josh Downs at UNC's pro day in 2023.

And while there were some mixed reviews about how Maye performed at his own pro day this year, Kyed says the Patriots were impressed. They ended up meeting with Maye officially three times during the draft process and came away more convinced each time he was worthy of the No. 3 pick.

Maye didn’t have as good a season statistically in 2023 as he did in 2022, but that didn’t bother the Patriots. A source told Kyed: “Everything was new, and there will be growing pains. I think it’s as easy as that. I don’t think it was him. I think he was trying to do everything the way he was being coached to do it, because he’s that kind of guy.”

Another added: “A lot of the times that offense was on him, and he was the one carrying it. He’s really good, and he’s wired the right way.”

Despite all the buzz about the Patriots being open to trading down, Kyed notes New England saw a major dropoff from Maye to the three quarterbacks who went after him. One source had a late first-round grade on one and a second-round grade on another.

Kyed adds the Patriots didn’t have as high a grade on next year’s quarterback class as this year’s, so the idea of adding a future first-round pick was less appealing if it meant not addressing their current need at quarterback.

Patriots K Joey Slye signed a one-year, $1.127 million deal with no guarantees. The contract includes a $142,500 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)

signed a one-year, $1.127 million deal with no guarantees. The contract includes a $142,500 roster bonus. (Over The Cap) Patriots LB Ja’Whuan Bentley on the new defense under DC DeMarcus Covington: “You have little tweaks and things like that… you’re not really changing too much. You’re just evolving with what you already have.” (Mike Kadlick)